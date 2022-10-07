Easily disposable circuitry on a sheet of paper

Circuits printed on paper easily burned burning circuits

The researchers from New York State

The study, done by a team of researchers out of the State University of New York at Binghamton at the Bioelectronics and Microsystem Laboratory in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, has found a way to print circuits on a sheet of simple paper, and able to dispose of it simply, safely, and sustainably.

The bulky circuit boards used today

Printed Circuit Boards that we find in our electronics are made of glass fibers, resin, and metal. They tend to be bulky and very hard to dispose of in any meaningful way. The poor disposability is especially troubling at this time, because of the newest single-use devices and sensors, that are mainly used in medicine when evaluating health and monitoring environmental conditions, as well as other novel conditions.

The challenge was set

The researchers ran into a problem that many would think of immediately. You can’t use traditional components on a paper circuit board, even if it is a sound base for them. Instead, the team wanted to develop circuitry components that would be simple to manufacture and that had all the electronic components completely integrated into the sheet, already.

Resolution of the problem

The team developed a special paper-based amplifier-type circuit that incorporates resistors, capacitors, and a transistor. They used wax to print the channels onto a sheet of paper, in a simple pattern. After melting the wax so it soaked into the paper, semi conductive and conductive inks were printed in areas not soaked by wax.