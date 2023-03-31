This new technique could cut cement GHG emissions by 30%

The study showed that replacing 30 percent of the cement in concrete with clean coal fly ash made it 51 percent more robust and 28% more flexible. Moreover, it reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent and heavy metal emissions by 41 percent. The researchers utilized "flash joule heating," a rapid and water-free process, to remove up to 90 percent of heavy metals in coal fly ash, making it more suitable for infrastructure applications.

The process involves mixing fly ash with carbon black, which makes the mixture conductive, placing it between two electrodes, and supplying a short current pulse. This raises the temperature to about 5,432 °F (3,000 °C), which makes the heavy metals evaporate and be caught. The removal efficiency for various heavy metals ranges between 70 percent and 90 percent in just one second.

Flash joule heating works on different coal fly ash compositions, regardless of the coal's geographical origin. The method is effective for Class C and Class F coal fly ash and other hazardous wastes like red mud or bauxite residue, suggesting potential for large-scale industrial solid waste decontamination.

Clean coal fly ash is good for the environment and makes concrete more robust and durable. When 30 percent of the cement in concrete is replaced with clean coal fly ash, the material's compressive strength and elastic modulus go up a lot. This is important for structural engineering and the construction industry, as more robust structures can be built using less cement.