Trending
Boston Dynamics robot dog
HO3 asteroid
Sir Patrick Stewart
Bard AI
Machine Learning
History of Robots
Industrial Revolution inventions

Mexican company engineers 3D printed bricks from eggshells

Could this be the future of construction?
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Mar 04, 2023 10:44 AM EST
Created: Mar 04, 2023 10:44 AM EST
innovation
Untitled design (83).jpg
The eggshell bricks are 3D printed.

MANUFACTURA/Instagram 

MANUFACTURA, a Mexican company that describes itself as “a multidisciplinary design studio studying nature using vernacular systems and digital fabrication to meet a sustainable built future,” has created a new building engineering process that is both quick and eco-friendly. The company is creating building materials for use in 3D printing from discarded eggshells, according to their Instagram page.

Thus, the new initiative called the Eggshell Project, tackles two issues: the nefarious environmental effects of the ceramics industry and the significant level of waste of food and organic matter in Mexico. The ceramics industry is notorious for having very high gas emissions from the use of fossil fuels and producing exorbitant amounts of waste.

That’s why MANUFACTURA decided to make use of a locally sourced, easily found, and lightweight waste product: eggshells to produce new constructions. When combined with bio-binders, the eggshells transform into a mixture that is able to solidify without the need of firing. The mixture is ideal for use in 3D printing.

The end result is an eggshell brick wall made of a total of 105 different blocks that are assembled based on their shape and an eggshell column made of 26 pieces that create stability through their shapes. The raw materials for the wall and column were sourced through the donation of waste from various restaurants in Mexico City over a period of two months.

Most Popular

A much-needed byproduct

This new project combines computational design and digital manufacturing to transform waste into a useful and much-needed byproduct. It also raises awareness about Mexico's pollution problems and the environmental impact of the ceramics industry.

MANUFACTURA has successfully managed to introduce a new and eco-friendly manufacturing method that can lead to an environmentally-conscious circular system of producing and living. In the process, the firm is also introducing new sources of employment. 

3D-printed bricks are finding many cases uses around the world and even potentially in space. In October of 2022, NASA asked scientists to devise clever new methods for building lunar bases capable of withstanding the harsh conditions of the moon and Mars. Experiments run by scientists at the University of Central Florida showed that future lunar astronauts could use 3D-printed bricks made of lunar regolith and saltwater to build their homes.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium
Researchers are figuring out how we make memories — and how to study better

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai hospital in California have used single-neuron recording to discover two types of brain cells that establish boundaries between chunks of memory.

Grant Currin | 8/15/2022
Lego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plastics
sciencepremiumLego-like recycling will transform how we use these future plastics
Sade Agard| 10/6/2022
Self-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problems
healthpremiumSelf-boosting vaccines: An MIT invention could solve one of healthcare's biggest problems
Grant Currin| 8/5/2022
More Stories
innovation
Puma unveils ‘KING,’ entirely animal-free football shoes
Interesting Engineering| 3/4/2023
innovation
Your favorite Star Trek captain Stewart has a new mission, end global trash crisis
Interesting Engineering| 3/4/2023
innovation
Scientists invent biomaterial that can heal tissue from the inside out
Loukia Papadopoulos| 3/4/2023