Mexican company engineers 3D printed bricks from eggshells

Thus, the new initiative called the Eggshell Project, tackles two issues: the nefarious environmental effects of the ceramics industry and the significant level of waste of food and organic matter in Mexico. The ceramics industry is notorious for having very high gas emissions from the use of fossil fuels and producing exorbitant amounts of waste.

That’s why MANUFACTURA decided to make use of a locally sourced, easily found, and lightweight waste product: eggshells to produce new constructions. When combined with bio-binders, the eggshells transform into a mixture that is able to solidify without the need of firing. The mixture is ideal for use in 3D printing.

The end result is an eggshell brick wall made of a total of 105 different blocks that are assembled based on their shape and an eggshell column made of 26 pieces that create stability through their shapes. The raw materials for the wall and column were sourced through the donation of waste from various restaurants in Mexico City over a period of two months.