This eco-friendly concrete uses biochar to suck out carbon dioxide

Washington State University (WSU) researchers have engineered a carbon-negative, environmentally friendly concrete that is nearly as strong as regular concrete by infusing regular cement with biochar, a type of charcoal made from organic waste.

The biochar was able to suck up to 23 percent of its weight in carbon dioxide from the air while still achieving a strength comparable to ordinary cement.

“We’re very excited that this will contribute to the mission of zero-carbon built environment,” said Xianming Shi, professor in the WSU Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and the corresponding author on the paper.

More than 4 billion tons of concrete are produced every year globally and cement production is thought to be responsible for about 8 percent of total carbon emissions by human activities worldwide.

In the past, attempts have been made to add biochar as a substitute in cement to make it more environmentally friendly but adding even 3 percent of the material dramatically reduced the strength of the concrete.

An improved solution

This is where WSU researchers came up with a better solution: after treating biochar in the concrete washout wastewater, they could add up to 30 percent biochar to their cement mixture. The paste made of biochar-amended cement reached a compressive strength after 28 days compared to that of ordinary cement of about 4,000 pounds per square inch.