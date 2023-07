The latest 'proton battery' developed by RMIT University holds the potential to revolutionize power supply for homes, vehicles, and devices without the disposal-related environmental challenges posed by lithium-ion batteries.

The battery works by using a carbon electrode to store hydrogen that has been separated from water, functioning like a hydrogen fuel cell to generate electricity.

Currently, RMIT is launching a two-year research collaboration with the Italy-based automotive component supplier, Eldor Corporation, to refine further and prototype this technology. The relationship with Eldor isn't new as the two entities have worked together on this project for the past five years.