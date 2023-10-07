EDA demonstrates AI and robot teamwork for bomb detection

In a breakthrough for defense research, the European Defence Agency (EDA) has successfully demonstrated how artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned systems can work together to detect explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in different scenarios.

AIDED

The demonstration, which took place on September 7, 2023, in Belgium at the bomb detection center DOVO/SEDEE, involved one aerial unmanned system (UAV) and two ground unmanned systems (UGVs), each equipped with different sensors. The UAV and UGVs coordinated autonomously to search for mock-ups of explosives and IEDs, including unexploded ordnance, in rural and urban areas.

The demonstration was part of the €1.55 million project, Artificial Intelligence for Detection of Explosive Devices, or AIDED, funded by the Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR) in the 2019 call. PADR is a precursor to the European Defence Fund (EDF), overseen by the European Commission. AIDED is managed by a consortium of four entities, led by the Belgian SME Space Applications Services and Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft.