EDA demonstrates AI and robot teamwork for bomb detection

EDA demonstrates AI and robot teamwork for bomb detectionAIDED project demonstrates how AI and unmanned systems can work together to detect explosives and IEDs in Europe.Rizwan Choudhury| Oct 07, 2023 11:49 AM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 11:49 AM ESTinnovationAIDED demo.European Defence Agency In a breakthrough for defense research, the European Defence Agency (EDA) has successfully demonstrated how artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned systems can work together to detect explosives and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in different scenarios. AIDEDThe demonstration, which took place on September 7, 2023, in Belgium at the bomb detection center DOVO/SEDEE, involved one aerial unmanned system (UAV) and two ground unmanned systems (UGVs), each equipped with different sensors. The UAV and UGVs coordinated autonomously to search for mock-ups of explosives and IEDs, including unexploded ordnance, in rural and urban areas. The demonstration was part of the €1.55 million project, Artificial Intelligence for Detection of Explosive Devices, or AIDED, funded by the Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR) in the 2019 call. PADR is a precursor to the European Defence Fund (EDF), overseen by the European Commission. AIDED is managed by a consortium of four entities, led by the Belgian SME Space Applications Services and Germany's Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. See Also Related Ukrainian military unveils its new 'SkyKnight' bomber drone RAF Typhoons scrambled to intercept intruding Russian bombers Australia is investing in new and improved bomb disposal robots The project aimed to achieve a Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of three to four, which means the system has been tested in a relevant environment but still needs further development to be fully operational. The demonstration showed that the system has reached this level of maturity and can perform complex tasks with minimal human intervention. The system uses various sensors for detection, such as the EMI (EM metal detector), which can locate metallic objects underground or inside objects; The Ground Penetrating Radar, which can provide more accuracy but is sensitive to the movements of the carrier; The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy uses a powerful laser beam to create a small plasma of the area to be analyzed by a spectrometer, and A bigger sensor is used to identify the explosive device finally.The system also uses neural networks and AI algorithms that can learn from data for each type of sensor signal processing. The neural networks were trained on labeled data sets acquired during the project. Marking the detections by the different sensors was a vital part of the trials, as it showed the improvements made by the AI algorithms. Other sensors were used for localization and mapping algorithms for robot navigation and to cope with situations such as when the Global Positioning System was denied or degraded. The consortium faced challenges such as the sensitivity of some sensors to soil humidity and the movements of the carrier, the sensitivity of the systems to high temperatures, and the precision of the navigation. The consortium also demonstrated their 'detect and avoid' system for avoiding collision between the UAV flying at very low altitudes for good detection and the UGVs. Followed by AIDEDexThe demonstration was a milestone for the AIDED project, which showed how AI can be used effectively in several aspects of an unmanned systems operational environment, such as mission planning, self-navigation, teamwork, and explosive device detection. The project also showcased how European cooperation can enhance defense capabilities and innovation. The AIDED project will be followed by a new project called AIDEDex, which has been selected from the European Defence Fund 2022 call and will continue the efforts on unmanned ground and aerial systems for hidden threat detection. The new project will have a duration of 48 months and will involve six partners from five EU Member states.EDA supports all EU Member States in improving their defense capabilities through European cooperation. Acting as an enabler and facilitator for Ministries of Defence willing to engage in collaborative capability projects, the Agency has become the hub for European defense cooperation with expertise and networks spanning the whole spectrum of defense capabilities. 