Researchers develop edible, 3D-printed QR codes embedded inside cookies

But why?

The food business frequently uses tags with data. They can be as simple as fruit stickers or as sophisticated as radio frequency identification tags that employ electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track objects.

The race is on to create edible food tags that are non-toxic, don't alter the flavor or appearance of the food, and can be read without destroying the food itself as the globe tries to reduce excess packaging. The Osaka University study team sought to address each of these concerns.

“Many foods can now be produced using 3D printers,” explains Yamato Miyatake, lead author of the study in a statement.

“We realized that the insides of edible objects such as cookies could be printed to contain patterns of empty spaces so that, when you shine a light from behind the cookie, a QR code becomes visible and can be read using a cellphone.”

No changes

The taste and flavor difficulties are resolved by using a QR code that is created from the cookie itself as the tag. Even better, the cookie's exterior appearance hasn't changed at all because all of the information is located inside the meal. At every point during the trip of the cookie from production to the stomach, producers, merchants, and consumers can easily access the data since a basic backlight can be employed to make the QR code visible.

“Our 3D printing method is a great example of the digital transformation of foods, which we hope will improve food traceability and safety,” says the senior author of the study, Kosuke Sato.