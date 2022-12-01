The best educational DIY STEM kits for curious children

CircuitMess is an EdTech startup developing unique DIY kits and making a difference in how we learn about STEM. They have created beginner-friendly kits which allow you to learn about electronics, coding, AI, and technology while building and coding your own game consoles, communication devices, DJ mixers, synthesizers, and more. What better way to encourage your child to explore STEM than by having fun?

What makes these kits unique?

CircuitMess educational kits are meant to teach your children how to solve problems confidently and develop new ideas. Instead of focusing on teaching hardware or software like other STEM projects, these kits are tailored to give makers the knowledge and experience to understand how both work together in powering any smart device.

Furthermore, these kits can be seen as a revolutionary tool for teaching children about technology. The unfortunate truth is that children are not that interested in STEM. And even though we live in an era of innovations, not many STEM learning tools are available. Most children will quickly lose interest if presented with plain, boring facts about electronics or technology. These days, it is screen time that dominates child play. So why not turn this screen time into something helpful where they'll get the most out of it?

Children need proof that learning can be fun, engaging, creative, and practical. And DIY educational STEM toys are here to prove this. With so many kits to choose from, there’s always going to be one for your little inventor.

Check out our list below to get an overview of these fantastic DIY STEM projects.

1. CircuitPet - DIY handheld virtual pet

Practical and fun, this virtual pet will soon become your child's new favorite toy. Like all the other CircuitMess kits, CircuitPet comes disassembled. Children will learn about soldering and electronic components through this creative hands-on project. The real fun comes after it’s assembled; CircuitPet teaches about video game mechanics, coding, and embedded programming.

When it comes to children's development, there is so much that educational kits such as this one have to offer. This unique gadget can boost your child’s creativity and love for learning while strengthening their ability to focus and expanding their interests.