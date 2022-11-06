Eggs found to remove salt and microplastics from seawater

Craig Arnold, the Susan Dod Brown Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and vice dean of innovation at Princeton, came up with the idea while sitting in a faculty meeting.

“I was sitting there, staring at the bread in my sandwich,” said Arnold. “And I thought to myself, this is exactly the kind of structure that we need.”

He proceeded to ask his lab group to make different bread recipes mixed with carbon to see if they could recreate the aerogel structure he needed. To find the substance that worked right, the team kept eliminating ingredients as they tested until, eventually, only egg whites remained.

“We started with a more complex system,” Arnold said, “and we just kept reducing, reducing, reducing, until we got down to the core of what it was. It was the proteins in the egg whites that were leading to the structures that we needed.”

Pure protein

Egg whites consist of almost pure protein. When freeze-dried and heated to 900 degrees Celsius in an environment without oxygen, they create a structure of interconnected strands of carbon fibers and sheets of graphene. Arnold and his coauthors found that the resulting material can remove salt and microplastics from seawater with up to 99 percent efficiency.