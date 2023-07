How does one get accessories directly to a technician inside an offshore wind turbine? Swiss-based aerial logistics company Rigitech has the solution – A drone service that can drop a payload successfully with pin-point accuracy without the need for a touchdown.

A test to this extent was successfully done by the firm using its Eiger drone delivery system on a mission to support the maintenance of a turbine at Anholt Offshore Wind Farm, located 20 sm (17 nm) off the coast of Denmark. This mission paved the way to check the precision and efficiency of deliveries, eliminating the need for landing and takeoff.