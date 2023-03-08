Salesforce's Einstein GPT, the world's first generative AI for CRM

To transform customer engagement with generative AI, Einstein GPT aims to deliver "AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction, at hyper-scale," said a press release by Salesforce.

“The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI. This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated, and personalized ways,” said Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.

Einstein GPT becomes a potent force as it combines the firm's proprietary AI models with generative AI technology from its service partners and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud. According to the firm, customers can link data to OpenAI’s advanced AI models out of the box, or select their own external model and use natural-language prompts directly within their Salesforce CRM to generate content that continuously adapts to changing customer information and needs in real time.

Association with OpenAI to fine-tune the experience

The firm has also revealed the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT with Salesforce’s private AI models to deliver relevantly and trusted AI-generated content. “We’re excited to apply the power of OpenAI’s technology to CRM. This will allow more people to benefit from this technology, and it allows us to learn more about real-world usage, which is critical to the responsible development and deployment of AI," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, in the release.