Salesforce's Einstein GPT, the world's first generative AI for CRM
The ever-growing list of AI-enabled chatbots has a new entrant - Meet Salesforce's Einstein GPT. The service is slightly different from the rest as it is pitched as the world’s first generative AI for customer relationship management (CRM) applications. Salesforce is a cloud-based software company headquartered in San Francisco.
To transform customer engagement with generative AI, Einstein GPT aims to deliver "AI-created content across every sales, service, marketing, commerce, and IT interaction, at hyper-scale," said a press release by Salesforce.
“The world is experiencing one of the most profound technological shifts with the rise of real-time technologies and generative AI. This comes at a pivotal moment as every company is focused on connecting with their customers in more intelligent, automated, and personalized ways,” said Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.
Einstein GPT becomes a potent force as it combines the firm's proprietary AI models with generative AI technology from its service partners and real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud. According to the firm, customers can link data to OpenAI’s advanced AI models out of the box, or select their own external model and use natural-language prompts directly within their Salesforce CRM to generate content that continuously adapts to changing customer information and needs in real time.
Association with OpenAI to fine-tune the experience
The firm has also revealed the integration of OpenAI's ChatGPT with Salesforce’s private AI models to deliver relevantly and trusted AI-generated content. “We’re excited to apply the power of OpenAI’s technology to CRM. This will allow more people to benefit from this technology, and it allows us to learn more about real-world usage, which is critical to the responsible development and deployment of AI," said Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, in the release.
Furthermore, Salesforce and OpenAI announced the introduction of ChatGPT for the Slack app, which provides new "AI-powered conversation summaries, research tools to learn about any topic, and writing assistance to quickly draft messages."
Salesforce also announced the launch of a Generative AI Fund worth $250 million from its investment arm, Salesforce Ventures. The initiative aims to promote the startup ecosystem for the development of "responsible, trusted, and generative AI."
A variety of applications for Einstein GPT
The combination of the firm's AI models with large language models in the market could enable customers to utilize prompts in natural languages on CRM data to "trigger powerful, time-saving automation, and create personalized, AI-generated content."
Einstein GPT can be helpful in sectors like sales, service, and marketing with its ability to auto-generating personalized agent chat replies, compose emails, schedule meetings, and develop personalized content to engage customers & prospects.
The application for Slack Customer 360 apps can provide various customer insights in Slack like "smart summaries of sales opportunities and surface end users actions like updating knowledge articles." Developers can also utilize Einstein GPT to increase productivity with its large language model by "using an AI chat assistant to generate code and ask questions for languages like Apex."
