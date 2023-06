Back in March of this year, a team of computer scientists found a way to completely cover a flat surface using only one shape, which they call "Einstein" or "the hat." The former has nothing to do with the famous physicist but is a play on words from the German ein stein ("one stone"). Considered to be a "one-in-a-million" shape at the time, it was believed to be an exceptionally special discovery in mathematics as this shape can cover a surface without repeating a specific pattern. This kind of tiling is called "aperiodic tiling," it's been a tricky problem in mathematics for quite a long time.