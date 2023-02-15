This seagull-looking eVTOL might be the future of urban travel

An alternative for people looking to dodge traffic

Two powerhouses in the aviation industry, Blade and Joby Aviation, have taken to the skies together. Their mission? To revolutionize air travel by making flying taxis that can fly like a plane and ascend like a helicopter available for commercial use!

Rob Wiesenthal has high hopes that "this will be the mainstay" not just for him but for his entire industry moving forward.

In addition to creating these fantastic new aerial options for meeting clients from one side of town to another without having significant traffic delays, Blade also connects flyers with resort destinations, such as rides to JFK Airport from Manhattan. Further, it arranges organ transplant transport flights.

BETA's air taxi- ALIA-250 EVA

ALIA-250 EVA - BETA Air Taxi has been in the works for almost three years. It was influenced by the Arctic tern design. Since terms migrate further than any other type of bird, visiting every corner of the Earth, it inspired the BETA team to construct the most efficient flying method for passengers to migrate anywhere.

The air taxi consists of two versions- one is for cargo, and the other is for passengers. Blade is ushering in the future of urban transportation with its plan to launch 20 state-of-the-art electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft over US routes this April.