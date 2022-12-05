An electric body suit helps people with multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, walk

The suit comprises 58 electrodes that send mild electrical stimulation to 40 key muscle groups. It is designed to relax spastic muscles using neurostimulation.

"When you turn a suit on, you activate a lot of electrodes on the inside of a suit to reach muscles that the brain cannot reach. Through brain injury, some muscles are beyond the reach of the brain, and the suit replaces the signal that the brain cannot produce anymore," Fredrick Lundqvist, chiropractor and inventor of the Exopulse Mollii Suit, told BBC News.

According to Ottobock, the suit is designed to be worn just an hour every other day and provides an easy, on-demand way to restore mobility and relieve spasticity-related pain.

An easy way to restore mobility

Louisa isn't alone. 12-year-old Moya-May Kelly from Dublin, who is suffering from cerebral palsy could walk up the aisle for her Confirmation in church after using the Exopulse Mollii Suit.

"It’s allowed me to become more confident. When I walk, which has allowed me just to be more independent. Before I had it, I could do certain things but not what I can do now. It’s very important for me to be able to get things and do things like everyone else," she told Newstalk reporter Josh Crosbie, in May 2022.