Super Sub: This all-electric submersible is 7 knots faster than other submersibles

While the submersible yacht is still a recent concept, the engineers at UBoatWorx have been busy working on an earlier design, the all-electric Super Sub, for which they have exactly one order so far.

What is the Super Sub?

Back in 2021, U-Boatworx claimed that the Super Sub was the most hydrodynamic sub on the market. Powered by four 60kW thrusters, the Super Sub is a droplet-shaped sub with a long tail and advanced wings.

Conspicuous in the design is the acrylic hull that promises unhindered views of the ocean waters. The luxurious submersible is large enough just for three people to take a dive into the depths of the ocean since one has to be the pilot, which leaves space just for you and a special someone who is either interested in submersibles or life underwater.

The Super Sub during its flow dynamics computations U-Boat Worx

If you are looking for a more private getaway, then you should look at Project Hercules, which might be quite a few years away from turning into reality. Super Sub, on the other hand, though, is almost ready in its flesh and skin or hull and rudders, is promisingly luxurious, and pretty fast too.

As Interesting Engineering had previously reported, the submersible is powered by lightweight lithium-ion batteries that, when called upon, can deliver 9.9 tons (9,000 kg) of thrust. This can result in a top speed of eight knots, which is faster than that of a bottlenose dolphin.

Recent improvements to the Super Sub

According to the recent press release, the team at U-Boat Worx has collaborated with MARIN, the Dutch maritime research institute which specializes in computational flow dynamics, and further optimized the Super Sub's design.