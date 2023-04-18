Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study finds

Researchers from Chalmers Insitute of Technology (CTH) and the University of Freiburg have proposed an interesting technique that enables chronic wounds to heal faster than ever.

Medical conditions like diabetes, cancer, disturbed blood circulation, and spinal injuries can sometimes impair our body’s natural ability to heal wounds. Patients who live with such conditions often experience wounds that don’t heal.

These unrepaired chronic wounds become a source of infection and sometimes even lead to amputations, making patients' lives very difficult. In their latest study, the researchers claim to heal chronic wounds three times faster using electric current.

“Chronic wounds are a huge societal problem that we don’t hear a lot about. Our discovery of a method that may heal wounds up to three times faster can be a game changer for diabetic and elderly people, among others, who often suffer greatly from wounds that won’t heal,” said Maria Asplund, one of the study authors and an associate Professor of Bioelectronics at CTH.

Using electric stimulation to repair wounds

A 2021 report published by the Natural Library of Medicine reveals that about 2.5 percent of Americans i.e., over eight million people in the US alone, experience chronic wounds at least once.

Any such wound makes a person vulnerable to infections, and if the person is old, the risk of their catching diseases increases. Therefore, it becomes crucial to treat them as soon as possible. Interestingly, the electric stimulation method proposed by the researchers is based on a well-known hypothesis that suggests that human skin is electrostatic.

It means that the cells of our skin are sensitive to electric current. So when placed in an electric field, the cells are likely to start moving toward the direction of the area. Using this hypothesis as the base of their study, the researchers conducted an interesting experiment.