A UK joint venture has announced a revolutionary offshore wind turbine fabrication method using electron-beam-welding. In what has been termed a "world first," the new welding technique could make the assembly of such wind turbines significantly quicker, cheaper, cleaner, and more energy efficient. They also exhibit high-quality welds with excellent fatigue properties.

“This is a ‘first-in-class’ project, establishing this UK innovation as a world-leading technology. With monopile-type foundations accounting for over 90% of foundations used in UK projects, Ebflow RPEB could realize significant cost savings on future projects," said Olly Cass, SSE Renewables Project Director for Dogger Bank Wind Farm.