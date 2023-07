Imagine if 3D printers can produce robots that can work straight out of the block. This concept was made possible by a team of researchers from the University of California San Diego and BASF corporation. Their efforts have led to a robotic gripper that can be printed in a go and doesn't need any electronics to work.

According to the team, the soft gripper can be put to use right after it comes off the 3D printer and is equipped with built-in gravity and touch sensors, which enable it to pick up, hold, and release objects. “It’s the first time such a gripper can both grip and release. All you have to do is turn the gripper horizontally. This triggers a change in the airflow in the valves, making the two fingers of the gripper release," said a statement by the university.