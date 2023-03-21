Better electronics: scientists get semiconductors to cooperate

"Our research brings semiconductors to life by unlocking the same dynamic qualities that natural organisms like viruses use to adapt and survive," said Ying Diao, a researcher at the Beckman Institute and a co-author of the study.

For a long time, researchers have struggled to replicate the cooperative process found in viruses in non-living systems to reap their time- and energy-saving benefits. Diao and Daniel Davies, the study's lead author and a researcher at the Beckman Institute, decided to explore how molecular teamwork might impact the electronics sector.

"Molecular cooperativity helps living systems operate quickly and efficiently," Davies said. "We thought, 'If the molecules in electronic devices worked together, could those devices display those same benefits?'"

To test the outcome of such a collaboration, Diao and Davies studied organic electronic devices, which rely on semiconductors made from molecules like hydrogen and carbon rather than inorganic ones like silicon.

"Since organic electronics are made from the same basic elements as living beings, like people, they unlock many new possibilities for applications," said Diao.

"In the future, organic electronics might be able to attach to our brains to enhance cognition or be worn like a Band-aid to convert our body heat into electricity."