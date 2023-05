On Thursday, Eli Lilly, a leading pharmaceutical company, revealed its plans to seek approval for Tirzepatide, a diabetes medication, to be added to the weight loss market in the U.S. The decision was based on a recent clinical trial that demonstrated encouraging results. Tirzepatide, currently authorized as Mounjaro for treating type 2 diabetes, is given via injection once a week.

Trial results

Over 900 participants who were overweight or obese and had type 2 diabetes were involved in a 72-week clinical trial conducted by Eli Lilly. The participants who received the highest dosage lost 15.7% of their body weight or 34.4 pounds (15.6 kilograms) on average, with mild to moderate gastrointestinal issues such as nausea and diarrhea being the most common side effects reported.

Eli Lilly is expected to submit an application for approval to U.S. authorities in the coming weeks and expects regulatory action by late 2023. In a prior clinical trial on overweight and obese participants without diabetes, weight loss of around 21% was observed.

The gastrointestinal hormone GLP-1 is imitated by Tirzepatide, which activates receptors in the brain responsible for appetite regulation. The GLP-1 analogs are widely regarded by experts as a breakthrough since they cause much greater weight loss compared to existing drugs. Tirzepatide, originally approved in May 2022 in the U.S. for diabetes treatment, is already being prescribed by some doctors for weight loss. This presents a promising economic opportunity for the pharmaceutical industry, with approximately 40% of Americans believed to be obese. Morgan Stanley predicts that the global market for obesity treatments may reach $54 billion by 2030.