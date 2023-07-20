Elon Musk commits $1 billion toward building Tesla's Dojo supercomputer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has committed to spending a billion dollars to build the Dojo supercomputer over the next year, Bloomberg reported. Unveiled in 2019, Project Dojo aims to train machine learning models to improve the Full Self Driving (FSD) feature in Tesla's cars.

The FSD on Tesla is offered as a feature in "beta mode", meaning it is far from being the advanced driver-assist system that Musk has declared it to be. Tesla has occasionally provided updates on the software, but many have pointed out the flaws in the design and how it cannot be trusted.

Tesla cars carry as many as nine cameras for driver assistance features. So far, the company has collected 300 million miles of video data that it plans to use to train its machine-learning models to improve the FSD. To do so, however, it intends to use its supercomputer, dubbed Dojo by Musk.