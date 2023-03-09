Elon Musk: Starship has a 50/50 chance of reaching orbit on first try

On a call with Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, March 7, SpaceX founder Elon Musk said "Hopefully in the next month or so we'll have our first [orbital launch] attempt."

SpaceX prepares for first orbital Starship launch attempt

SpaceX successfully completed a full flight-like wet dress rehearsal of Starship in late January, leading Musk to state that the private space firm would likely make an orbital launch attempt in February or March.

It's now more than 18 months since a Starship prototype last lifted off as part of a series of high-altitude flight and landing tests beginning in 2021. Those test flights were never intended to go to orbit, though they did lead to a few explosive landing attempts as well as a series of impressive belly flop maneuvers.

The upcoming orbital test flight will be the first time SpaceX attempts to reach orbit with Starship. It will also be the first time the company launches its Super Heavy booster, which is the first stage that will propel the Starship upper stage to orbit.

Elon Musk: Starship launch attempt "won't be boring"

"I'm not saying it will get to orbit but I am guaranteeing excitement," Musk said during the call, as per Forbes, in a remark that echoed a recent tweet of his regarding Starship. “It won’t be boring."