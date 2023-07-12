EV maker Tesla takes on role of energy supplier in the UK

Elon Musk's Tesla is looking to make inroads into the UK energy market as an electricity supplier, The Telegraph reported, after looking at a hiring advert from the company. Tesla's entry is expected to shake up the energy industry, which has been in turmoil for the past two years.

Energy costs in the UK shot up during the pandemic due to a sharp increase in gas prices. With price caps in place on bills at the customer end, this squeezed dry energy providers, with as many as 31 going bust, per a Bloomberg report.

With price caps in place, there is little wiggle room for energy providers to offer something new to customers, and this is where Tesla's entry could make a difference. Elon Musk's company isn't really looking to build power-generating infrastructure in the country but deploy what already exists and help consumers save some money – and a lot for themselves.