Five years ago, SpaceX launched a Roadster into space. Where is it now?

Where are Roadster and Starman now?

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk had said at that time that the company pegged the success rate of the launch at 50 percent. The launch, however, went off without trouble, and the Roadster and Starman began around the Sun, of which they have nearly completed four orbits.

According to the website whereisroadster.com, which has been tracking the payload since the launch, the Roadster travels in an oblong orbit which at its nearest comes to the Earth's orbit and goes as far as the orbit of Mars.

In fact, on its fifth anniversary on Monday, the Roadster intersected Mars' orbit. However, the Red Planet was on the other side of the Sun. According to NASA, it won't be until 2035 that the car and its occupant will come close to Mars, but it will only be in 2047 and 2050 that it will come closest to Earth again.

Researchers have even tried to estimate the probability of the car crashing into the Earth. As per a non-peer-reviewed paper, there is a 22 percent chance that it will in the next 15 million years. The object will likely burn up in the atmosphere without causing much damage, or we will have better means of diverting it when it arrives.