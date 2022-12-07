Video shows aircraft concept for 2035 that could help industry reach net zero

Now, the company plans to focus on two 19-30 seater designs for hybrid electric and hydrogen electric propulsion. Combining Embraer's previous aircraft concepts and its more recent two, the combination of these two approaches to net-zero offer a technically realistic and economically feasible pathway to net-zero.

Embraer's two new aircraft concepts

One of the two new aircraft concepts is called Energia Hybrid. Originally revealed as a nine-seater in 2021, Embraer is now exploring a 19 and a 30 seater variant. This aircraft includes parallel hybrid-electric propulsion, up to 90 percent CO2 emissions reduction when using SA, a 19 seat and a 30 seat variant, rear-mounted engines, and technology ready for its release in the early 2030s.

The second concept is the Energia H2 Fuel Cell, which was put forward as a 19-seat option in 2021 and is now being explored as a 30-seater option. It boasts hydrogen electric propulsion, zero CO2 emissions, two seat variants (19 and 30), rear-mounted electric engines, and technology ready by 2035.

Nothing is yet set in stone, as both aircraft concepts' architectures and technologies are still being assessed for technical and commercial viability.

In the company's President and CEO, Arjan Meijer, own words, “I believe we have set bold but realistic goals for these concepts to come to market. Since we announced our Energia concepts last year, we have been busy evaluating different architectures and propulsion systems."

"These efforts have resulted in the updates of our concepts that we are sharing with you today. A number of airlines are part of our Energia Advisory Group, the experience and knowledge they bring to the study will be key to accelerate to the next phases," he continued.