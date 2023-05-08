Emirates launches Sara, world’s first check-in robot assistant that can match faces with passports

Checking in for a flight can be a truly tedious experience. First, one has to complete the web check-in up to 24 hours before their flight and then upon reaching the airport, they have to get in a long line of manually checking in their luggage and getting the boarding pass. And this all must be done promptly before they get into an even longer security check line.

One airline has decided to change all that. And for this, it has sought the services of Sara, the world’s first check-in robot assistant.

In a bid to maximize user experience, Dubai-based Emirates airline launched a City Check‑in and Travel Store last month where passengers will be able to book their travel, check in for flights, shop for travel essentials, and also, drop their luggage as early as 24 hours and up to four hours before their flight. The airline says that this saves time and allows customers to arrive at the airport at a leisurely pace.