Emirates launches Sara, world’s first check-in robot assistant that can match faces with passports

Emirates launches Sara, world’s first check-in robot assistant that can match faces with passportsSara has a wide LCD screen measuring 98 inches and is touch-friendly.Sejal Sharma| May 08, 2023 02:31 PM ESTCreated: May 08, 2023 02:31 PM ESTinnovationEmirates City Check In & Travel Store - Sara, the world's first robot check in.Emirates Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Checking in for a flight can be a truly tedious experience. First, one has to complete the web check-in up to 24 hours before their flight and then upon reaching the airport, they have to get in a long line of manually checking in their luggage and getting the boarding pass. And this all must be done promptly before they get into an even longer security check line.One airline has decided to change all that. And for this, it has sought the services of Sara, the world’s first check-in robot assistant.In a bid to maximize user experience, Dubai-based Emirates airline launched a City Check‑in and Travel Store last month where passengers will be able to book their travel, check in for flights, shop for travel essentials, and also, drop their luggage as early as 24 hours and up to four hours before their flight. The airline says that this saves time and allows customers to arrive at the airport at a leisurely pace. See Also For this, passengers have two options - either to self check-in at the dedicated kiosks with a human agent or seek Sara’s help, according to a press release.Sara - Emirates' AI robotEmirates An entirely new check-in experienceSara has a wide LCD screen measuring 98 inches(2.5 meters) and is touch-friendly. Sara will be equipped to match the faces of customers with their passports, check passengers in, and guide them through to the luggage drop area.Passengers can also ask Sara for expert advice and offer on trending destinations, while travel consultants can further assist in purchasing tickets for future journeys, managing upgrades, managing current bookings, selecting preferred seats, and arranging extra baggage, the statement reads. Most Popular Some reports say that the future versions of Sara will be more advanced and equipped with arms that can transport customers’ luggage."Emirates City Check-In is our latest addition to the Emirates travel experience, showing our commitment to providing customers with an array of check-in options. Our new location is the first ultra-convenient check-in and baggage drop facility conveniently located in the DIFC area. People can avoid busy periods at the airport and minimize queuing," Adel al Redha, the Emirates' COO, said in a statement.Emirates is set to adopt and integrate AI into its services in a big way. Not a week ago, Emirates President Tim Clark hinted that the airline might have AI co-pilots very soon. "Artificial intelligence is set to have a big impact on the aviation industry, with one-pilot planes a possibility. You’ve got to take time to look at what this could do to improve what you do,” he said. HomeInnovationSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Man makes headlines after winning the lottery with ChatGPTChinese researchers make a major breakthrough in 6G communicationBrainwaves synchronize during online games when players aren't in the same roomScientists discover killer protein which causes pancreatic cancerSmall portable nuclear reactors could power up to 1,000 households, here's how they workHow ISS’s new AI-powered program will help real-time monitoring of the climate crisisMeet the accessibility advocate debugging the monochrome world for youPhone-charging clothes material could go on sale in 'a few years' – The BlueprintDinosaurs kept warm — and accidentally survived a mass-extinction eventThe world’s first electrical wooden transistor has finally been invented More Stories innovationThis space debris removal company is on a singular mission to clean Earth's orbitDeena Theresa| 9/14/2022innovationThis company turns massive dump trucks into self-driving heavy vehiclesDeena Theresa| 1/12/2023innovationBird flight-inspired propulsion technology could let us reach Jupiter much fasterPaul Ratner| 1/7/2023