Emotion-infused robots: Disney's breakthrough

In a captivating evening keynote address at the 2023 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) held in Detroit, the Disney Research team unveiled a groundbreaking robotic character that seamlessly marries cutting-edge technology with artistic flair. This charming robot, brought to life by a team led by Moritz Bächer at Disney Research in Zurich, is an engineering marvel and a testament to Disney's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what robots can do.

A legacy of emotion-driven robotics

Disney's history in the realm of animatronics and robotics traces back to 1971, with the introduction of the animatronic Hall of Presidents at Disney World. Over the years, Disney has continuously strived to imbue its robots with emotions and expressions, creating immersive experiences for visitors. Yet, as robotic technology evolved, it posed new challenges—designing robots that evoke emotions and seamlessly integrate with real-world constraints.