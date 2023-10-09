Emotion-infused robots: Disney's breakthrough

Emotion-infused robots: Disney's breakthroughDisney's latest robot combines art and technology to convey emotions through dynamic movements, showcased at IROS 2023.Can Emir| Oct 09, 2023 04:03 PM ESTCreated: Oct 09, 2023 04:03 PM ESTinnovationDisney's new robotWalt Disney Imagineering Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.In a captivating evening keynote address at the 2023 IEEE/RSJ International Conference on Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS) held in Detroit, the Disney Research team unveiled a groundbreaking robotic character that seamlessly marries cutting-edge technology with artistic flair. This charming robot, brought to life by a team led by Moritz Bächer at Disney Research in Zurich, is an engineering marvel and a testament to Disney's commitment to pushing the boundaries of what robots can do.A legacy of emotion-driven roboticsDisney's history in the realm of animatronics and robotics traces back to 1971, with the introduction of the animatronic Hall of Presidents at Disney World. Over the years, Disney has continuously strived to imbue its robots with emotions and expressions, creating immersive experiences for visitors. Yet, as robotic technology evolved, it posed new challenges—designing robots that evoke emotions and seamlessly integrate with real-world constraints. See Also Related Humanoid robot Apollo could rival Tesla's Optimus bot Morphing robots: CSU's breakthrough in biomimicry technology World’s first humanoid robot factory set to open this year Introducing Disney's expressive robotThe show's star at IROS 2023 is a robot like no other. Crafted primarily through 3D printing, this adorable, child-sized creation is a testament to Disney's commitment to innovation. Featuring modular hardware and swift design iterations, it boasts a four-degree-of-freedom head and five-degree-of-freedom legs equipped with hip joints, enabling dynamic balance during its expressive movements.Transcending simple locomotionThis robot's ability to convey emotions through movement sets it apart from its peers. Morgan Pope, a Disney research scientist, eloquently describes the challenge: "At Disney, that might not be enough—our robots may have to strut, prance, sneak, trot, or meander to convey the emotion that we need them to." Disney aims to create robots that can effortlessly blend artistry with technology, communicating complex emotions through actions.The intersection of art and technologyCreating a compelling robotic character demands a fusion of artistic vision and technical prowess. Disney's animator, Michael Hopkins, elaborates, "We have an animator embedded in our team, and together, we're able to leverage their knowledge and our technical expertise to create the best performance we can." This collaborative approach between animators and roboticists is time-consuming and demanding but is the key to bridging the gap between creative imagination and technical execution.Harnessing reinforcement learningDisney Research has developed a cutting-edge reinforcement learning-based pipeline, bridging the gap between art and technology. This pipeline enables animators to infuse their vision with the robot's motions while accommodating real-world constraints. Moritz Bächer points out that this innovation has significantly accelerated the development of robotic characters, reducing the time required from years to mere months.The resilience of expressive motionsOne of the significant advantages of using reinforcement learning in this context is the robustness it offers. Disney's system repeatedly trains the robot, adjusting parameters like motor performance, mass distribution, and friction between the robot and the ground. This ensures that the robot can gracefully handle real-world situations while preserving its dynamic character—a feat that is challenging to achieve using traditional programming techniques.Applications beyond entertainmentDisney's pioneering work goes beyond entertainment. Georg Wiedebach, senior R&D Imagineer at Disney, highlights the importance of effective communication of emotion and intent between humans and robots in various real-world applications. Robots conveying their intentions and emotions from healthcare to manufacturing can be invaluable in collaborative settings.A platform for future possibilitiesWhat makes Disney's approach genuinely remarkable is its adaptability. Moritz Bächer explains, "This is a platform that's hardware-agnostic, so if we wanted to add more legs, or add arms, or make an entirely new character with a completely different morphology, we can rapidly teach it new behaviors." This flexibility opens the door to creating diverse, expressive robotic characters tailored to specific tasks and environments.Charting a bold course forwardDisney's vision extends beyond this singular robot. Their future endeavors involve developing more physical robotic characters and pushing the boundaries of dynamic motions. Espen Knoop, a Disney research scientist, articulates their ambitions: "We want to see what happens when we get to those limits and learn what we can do at those limits." This relentless pursuit of innovation promises to shape the future of robotics.The enigmatic robot's futureAlthough the showcased robot remains nameless, and its deployment is undisclosed, its potential applications are extensive. Disney's silence on where we might encounter it fuels our anticipation of a future filled with expressive robotic characters that seamlessly blend the magic of artistry with the precision of technology. As these characters become more accessible to create, we can only imagine the countless possibilities that lie ahead in the world of robotics and human-robot interactions. 