Low-cost, energy-efficient robotic hand could help us grasp the future

"The sensors, which are sort of like the robot's skin, measure the pressure being applied to the object," said George-Thuruthel. "We can't say exactly what information the robot is getting, but it can theoretically estimate where the object has been grasped and with how much force."

The passive design of the Cambridge-developed robotic hand, combined with a small number of sensors, streamlines control, provides a wide range of motion, and simplifies the learning process.

Future developments could include integrating computer vision capabilities and teaching the robot to exploit its environment, enabling it to grasp an even broader range of objects.

The team is now working to improve the robot hand's accuracy and speed and exploring new applications for the technology. They are also developing a more advanced version of the hand that can sense and respond to changes in its environment, such as temperature or humidity.

The complete study was published in Advanced Intelligent Systems on April 11 and can be found here.

