Energy storage facility in California deploys 1,300 used EV batteries

The sudden shift to EVs also presents another problem of the disposal of car batteries once they reach the end of their life cycle. Currently, the EV recycling industry is still in its infancy, and in just over a decade, the world will have millions of batteries that need to be disposed of. This is quite tricky since EV batteries contain lithium-ion cells that need to be carefully dismantled or have a tendency to explode when done incorrectly, the BBC said in one of its earlier reports.

Repurposing without modification

The SEPV Sierra is a hybrid solar and storage facility built by B2U Storage Solutions and demonstrates the latter's EV Pack Storage (EPS) technology. At the Sierra facility, 1,300 used EV batteries have been stacked up in dedicated cabinets and monitored autonomously for the highest yields.

The battery cabinets are thermally controlled and allow the used batteries to be stacked up in their original casing, eliminating any need for modification before repurposing. The company says on its website that the batteries are connected in series and parallel strings so that the lower capacities of some batteries do not limit the output of the stronger ones.