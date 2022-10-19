5 engineer entrepreneurs who have made it big in non-engineering sectors
Entrepreneurship is often glamorized, but in reality, it takes a lot of time and effort to make it. After all, there's a reason why most startups fail. Additionally, managing a business requires specific skills, such as attention to detail and the ability to lead others. Having an analytical mindset is just as important.
Given these aspects, it's not surprising that engineers make great entrepreneurs. Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Steve Wozniak, and Henry Ford all started their careers as engineers. However, not all engineers work in tech. Some have started companies in the medical industry, fashion, food production, and other non-engineering sectors. Their technical know-how and problem-solving skills, as well as their discipline and hard work, helped them overcome challenges and build successful ventures.
From Engineer to Entrepreneur
Engineering and technology go hand in hand. Take the iPhone, for example. Its design, features, and performance are a result of engineering excellence.
The first iPhone model, which came to the market in 2007, was developed by a team of more than 1,000 people led by software engineer Scott Forstal, hardware engineer Anthony Michael Fadell, and other industry experts. Some went on to become entrepreneurs themselves later in life.
But what is an entrepreneur, exactly? Well, the answer depends on who you ask.
Stanford University defines entrepreneurship as an umbrella term for individuals or small groups of people who use their skills to launch innovative businesses. As the researchers note, successful entrepreneurs are passionate and curious, persistent, flexible, and committed to continuous learning.
True entrepreneurship means more than starting and running a business. This concept thrives on innovation, creativity, and risk-taking. Anyone can launch a marketing agency or sell products online, but few have what it takes to make it to the top.
With that in mind, here are the stories of five engineer entrepreneurs who left their mark in non-engineering sectors.
1. Bernard Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton, Moët, and Hennessy
Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault, the third wealthiest man in the world, started out as an engineer at his father's company, Ferret-Savinel. Ferret-Savinel was initially a civil engineering firm, but the French billionaire persuaded his father to turn it into a real estate business.
In 1978, he became the company's president and later moved to the U.S. to expand the firm’s operations. Arnault returned to France in 1983 and acquired Agache-Willot-Boussac, a nearly bankrupt luxury goods company, in 1984. The company owned several brands, including Christian Dior, but it simply wasn’t profitable enough.
Arnault sold most of the firm’s assets and laid off about 9,000 people in less than two years. He decided to focus on the Dior brand and Le Bon Marché, a French department store owned by Agache-Willot-Boussac. His actions earned him the nickname “The Wolf in Cashmere.”
Over the next few years, the young entrepreneur expanded his venture and built strategic partnerships with top brands, including Louis Vuitton, Moët, Hennessy, and others.
Today, Arnault has a net worth of $151.3 billion and oversees more than 70 luxury brands, such as Celine, Dior, Givenchy, Bulgari, and Marc Jacobs. He is also a sponsor of the Louis Vuitton Foundation, one of the most famous contemporary art museums in Europe, and the father of five grown children, all involved in the family business.
2. Vishal Shah, founder of Storia Foods & Beverages
Vishal Shah, the founder of Storia Foods & Beverages, started his career as an engineering intern at Piramal Healthcare in Mumbai, India. A few years later, he completed another engineering internship at Abbott in California.
In 2013, Shah joined Novigo Solutions, a certified SAP partner company, as a transportation management consultant. A year later, he was named the director of Drytech, one of the largest manufacturers of spray-dried food ingredients in Asia.
At some point, the 31-year-old entrepreneur decided to create something that could make a difference in people's lives and would disrupt the food industry. In 2017, he launched Storia Foods & Beverages, a brand revolving around wellness.
Today, the company is present in over 50,000 retail stores across 33 cities. Its line of products includes sugar-free shakes, coconut water, fruit juices, and other beverages with no preservatives or empty calories.
Last year, Storia received $6 million in funding from Sixth Sense Ventures. Shah's background in engineering allowed him to develop nutritionally balanced products that could change the food and beverage industry as we know it today.
3. Jenny Griffiths, Snap Tech's founder and CEO
About 80% of consumers expect a personalized experience from the brands they interact with. What's more, customer-centric companies that offer personalized experiences report increased sales, higher returns, and lower marketing costs.
Jenny Griffiths, a software engineer, based in the UK, has leveraged this trend by creating a visual search platform for retailers. In 2012, she developed Snap Fashion, an algorithm that helps customers find similar clothes to those seen in online stores or on social media. Later, she renamed her company Snap Vision to widen its focus.
The platform enables retailers to improve the customer experience through custom recommendations. Publishers, on the other hand, can use Snap Vision to display product galleries, "Get the Look" buttons, and other cool features. For example, Marie Claire had a 30% increase in conversion rates and higher engagement rates after switching to Snap.
Today, Snap Vision offers eight different products for brands, publishers, and retailers. Griffiths is considered a pioneer in visual search technology, as well as an ambassador for women in tech.
4. Richa Kar, the entrepreneurial mind behind Zihama
Indian entrepreneur Richa Kar graduated with an engineering degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in 2002. She worked in the IT sector for a couple of years and later completed a master's degree.
In 2007, Richa joined Spencer's as a brand communications manager. One year later, she was promoted to area manager. The young talent also worked as an SAP retail consultant between 2010 and 2011, which inspired her to choose the entrepreneurial path.
Limited Brands, the group that owns Victoria's Secret, was one of SAP's clients. Richa felt inspired by their vision and decided to start an online lingerie store for Indian women. In 2011, she and her husband founded Zivame, a lingerie brand that now has more than 15 million customers and 500,000 orders each month. Last year, the store generated more than $55.3 million in net sales.
Richa wanted to fill a gap in the market and empower women of all shapes and sizes. Her engineering background, as well as her experience in the retail sector, contributed to her success. She also had a unique vision and a genuine desire to change women's lives for the better. "There is a new and better way to do things every single day," said Richa in a 2015 interview.
The young entrepreneur gave up her social life for two years after launching Zivame, reports the educational platform Leverage Edu. At first, she turned to her family and friends for capital, and later, she pitched her idea to potential investors. Today, Richa is one of the most influential figures in India and an advocate for women's empowerment.
5. Andrew Hine, GreenSpur's co-founder and commercial director
Andrew Hine, a successful British entrepreneur, spent more than 12 years perfecting his education. Between 2006 and 2019, he studied engineering, accounting, business, negotiation, leadership, and other related areas to broaden his knowledge. Although he doesn't have a formal degree in engineering, he is an engineer by profession and has developed his skills through continuous practice.
Over the years, Hine has worked as a business consultant, commercial director, and finance director for companies in the IT and renewable energy sectors. In 2012, he co-founded GreenSpur, a technology-driven enterprise in the offshore wind market.
GreenSpur provides innovative solutions that use offshore wind energy to produce electricity. In 2018, the company developed a direct-drive permanent magnet generator that enables energy production from ferrite, a form of iron with magnetic properties. This technology is being constantly improved — creating new opportunities in the renewable energy sector.
Hines and his team are committed to reducing wind energy costs and helping companies lower their carbon footprint. Their business initiatives received support from the SME Leaders program, Innovate UK, and other investors, creating hundreds of job opportunities.
Engineering entrepreneurs are changing the world
Jenny Griffiths, Bernard Arnault, and other visionary engineering entrepreneurs believed in their dreams and had the courage to embrace change. Their ideas have disrupted entire industries, propelling economic growth and innovation.
These talented people started from the bottom and made their way to the top. You, too, can turn your vision into reality, regardless of your experience or educational background. Dare to dream big, come up with a plan, and take one step at a time.
Most importantly, don't let failure stop you from doing what you love. Instead, learn from your mistakes and create opportunities out of challenges.
The "authoritative photographic history" highlights the role of Musk, Bezos, and China in rewriting the rules on space exploration.