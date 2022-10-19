5 engineer entrepreneurs who have made it big in non-engineering sectors

Given these aspects, it's not surprising that engineers make great entrepreneurs. Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Steve Wozniak, and Henry Ford all started their careers as engineers. However, not all engineers work in tech. Some have started companies in the medical industry, fashion, food production, and other non-engineering sectors. Their technical know-how and problem-solving skills, as well as their discipline and hard work, helped them overcome challenges and build successful ventures.

From Engineer to Entrepreneur

Engineering and technology go hand in hand. Take the iPhone, for example. Its design, features, and performance are a result of engineering excellence.

The first iPhone model, which came to the market in 2007, was developed by a team of more than 1,000 people led by software engineer Scott Forstal, hardware engineer Anthony Michael Fadell, and other industry experts. Some went on to become entrepreneurs themselves later in life.

But what is an entrepreneur, exactly? Well, the answer depends on who you ask.

Stanford University defines entrepreneurship as an umbrella term for individuals or small groups of people who use their skills to launch innovative businesses. As the researchers note, successful entrepreneurs are passionate and curious, persistent, flexible, and committed to continuous learning.

True entrepreneurship means more than starting and running a business. This concept thrives on innovation, creativity, and risk-taking. Anyone can launch a marketing agency or sell products online, but few have what it takes to make it to the top.

With that in mind, here are the stories of five engineer entrepreneurs who left their mark in non-engineering sectors.

1. Bernard Arnault, CEO of Louis Vuitton, Moët, and Hennessy

Bernard Jean Étienne Arnault, the third wealthiest man in the world, started out as an engineer at his father's company, Ferret-Savinel. Ferret-Savinel was initially a civil engineering firm, but the French billionaire persuaded his father to turn it into a real estate business.

In 1978, he became the company's president and later moved to the U.S. to expand the firm’s operations. Arnault returned to France in 1983 and acquired Agache-Willot-Boussac, a nearly bankrupt luxury goods company, in 1984. The company owned several brands, including Christian Dior, but it simply wasn’t profitable enough.

Arnault sold most of the firm’s assets and laid off about 9,000 people in less than two years. He decided to focus on the Dior brand and Le Bon Marché, a French department store owned by Agache-Willot-Boussac. His actions earned him the nickname “The Wolf in Cashmere.”