Fired engineer who called Google AI 'sentient,' warns Microsoft Bing a ‘train wreck’

"It's essentially impossible to run the same experiments on it that I did on [Google's] LaMDA. It bails to canned responses constantly," Lemoine wrote in a tweet on Wednesday expressing concern after testing Microsoft's Bing AI chatbot.

Lemoine fears the technology could be misused to distribute false information, political propaganda, or derogatory information about people of diverse racial and religious backgrounds.

Google fired Lemoine in July 2022 when he claimed the AI chat system that the company had been developing was “sentient” (has feelings).

'Predicting a train wreck?'

Many have expressed concerns about Bing's AI's possible sentience since it was made public, echoing those he expressed last summer, Lemoine said in an op-ed for Newsweek on Monday, when he had not tested Microsofts's Bing AI.

He expressed that the word "vindicated" doesn't quite capture how I've felt in this situation.

"Predicting a train wreck, having people tell you that there's no train, and then watching the train wreck happen in real time doesn't really lead to a feeling of vindication," said Lemoine.

"It's just tragic," he added.

Before being released to the general public, Lemoine noted that he would like to see AI put through more thorough testing to look for risks and the ability to manipulate consumers.