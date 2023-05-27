Engineer takes 16 years to build robot that can help musicians play guitar

Engineer Olav Martin Kvern has built a robot that picks electric guitar strings making playing the instrument easier and more accessible. This noble endeavor took 16 years to accomplish.

This is according to a report published on Makezine where he describes himself how he went about creating the novel robot.

“The idea came to me while I was listening to a great Seattle fingerpicking guitarist, the late Klaus Lendzian, at a favorite local restaurant. I’d been hearing him play at various venues around town since the 1980s,” wrote the engineer.

“As I watched him play, I thought, “He’s really good. Lyrical, a great sense of timing. Wow, I wish I could play like that. What makes it all work is his right hand, his picking hand. It’s like a machine.”