Scientists engineered a wood that gets stronger as it captures CO2

A simpler and greener process

In the absence of environmentally friendly and sustainable materials for CO 2 -capturing, the novel enhanced wood structure can be used as a flexible support to deploy CO 2 -capturing materials in various applications.

"Our process is simpler and 'greener' in terms of both substances used and processing byproducts," says Muhammad Rehman, an assistant research professor in materials science and nanoengineering at Rice University.

The team believes this new type of wood, which can be easily produced using existing technologies, can be used in a wide range of applications, from construction to furniture making, as an eco-friendlier alternative to traditional materials.

The team plans to determine sequestration processes and perform a detailed economic analysis to understand the scalability and commercial viability of the new material.

The research has been published in the journal Cell Reports Physical Science.

Study abstract:

With increasing global climate change, integrated concepts to innovate sustainable structures that can multiaxially address CO2 mitigation are crucial. Here, we fabricate a functional wood structure with enhanced mechanical performance via a top-down approach incorporating a high-performance metal-organic framework (MOF), Calgary framework 20 (CALF-20). The functional wood with 10% (w/w) CALF-20 can capture CO2 with an overall gravimetric capacity of 0.45 mmol/g at 1 bar and 303 K that scales linearly with the MOF loading. Interestingly, the functional wood surpasses the calculated normalized adsorption capacity of CALF-20 stemming from the mesoporous wood framework, pore geometry modulation in CALF-20, and favorable CO2 uptake interactions. Density functional theory (DFT) calculations elucidate strong interactions between CALF-20 and the cellulose backbone and an understanding of how such interactions can favorably modulate the pore geometry and CO2 physisorption energies. Thus, our work opens an avenue for developing sustainable composites that can be utilized in CO2 capture and structural applications.