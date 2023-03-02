Engineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of Kashmir

“Mann me zolum lolle naaren, Tan me zejim Kangre. Waare warey praye khejim, Maye lejim Kangre.”

These lines from an old Kashmiri poem translate to: My soul is burnt by the fire of love, and my skin by the fire of Kanger. The fire has made me so sluggish as in incubation, I am lovestruck with my Kanger.