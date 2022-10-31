Engineering students have developed a 3D-printed prosthetic arm for people with disabilities

Arm2u is a prosthesis that can replace a missing arm below the elbow. It can be controlled with myoelectric control, which means that it is controlled by the natural electrical signals produced by muscle contraction.

Following the development of the first prosthesis last year, the team has advanced by producing a second prototype—a fully functional robotic arm—that allows for the opening and closing of the hand and forearm rotation. It is based on EMG sensors, which gather the instructions from a patient's muscle contraction and convert these electrical impulses into a signal that the microcontroller can comprehend and use.

Costs less than similar prostheses

The prosthesis is 3D printed with PLA plastic, so it can be produced at a low cost, as explained by Lluís Bonet Ortuño, one of the team leaders:

“One of our main goals when developing the prosthesis was to make a prototype with affordable technologies so that it could be produced and modified constantly without a high cost. Using 3D printing, we have created a prosthesis at a much lower cost than similar prostheses on the market.”

Detail of the 3D-printed transradial myoelectric prosthesis UPC

The prototype, which was entirely created by the Arm2u team, consists of four key components that work together to enable mobility:

The socket, which securely fastens the device to the limb

The prono, which stores the majority of the electronics and houses the prosthesis' control and status information components

The gripper, a clamp-shaped component to manipulate objects;

The electronic component uses an Arduino Uno microcontroller to connect the sensors, motors, and other components.

The second model has a number of enhancements, including an inbuilt LCD screen that continuously updates information about the prosthesis' state, including its battery life, the effort required by the fingertips, interior temperature, and more.