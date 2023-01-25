9 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for engineering enthusiasts

A sci-fi walking hexapod, a working clock, or a wooden car that peels out and drifts—these DIY kits from Ukraine will bring hours of fun assembly and play for any engineering enthusiast. Ugears models are built from laser pre-cut parts without the need for glue or special tools. Each model has interesting mechanical action powered by rubber bands, metal springs, or gravity, so there are no batteries or electric cords to worry about, just the enjoyment of pure mechanics!

Choose among over one hundred different models, including functioning clocks, musical instruments, automatons, model cars, trains, and marble runs. The kits come with everything needed for assembly and have varying levels of complexity, from simple puzzles a child can build to more challenging models that take 6, 10, or even 15 hours to construct.

These mechanical marvels are a fun family project or rainy day activity with a significant other, and when you're done building, you've got a fun toy, a great piece of home decor, and a surefire conversation starter with a guest or coworker.

Here are nine popular Ugears models that we think will be a welcome Valentine’s Day gift for the mechanically inclined or those up for a moderate modeling challenge.

Source: Ugears null

Inspired by 18th-century designs, the Sky Watcher by Ugears is a fully-functional spring-powered table clock you can build with your own hands! What makes this model truly exceptional is the spinning tourbillon on top, with three axes of rotation and a design that calls to mind a celestial observatory. Rather than a conventional clockface, the time is displayed on rotating drums.

Source: Ugears null

A functional steampunk wall clock designed to represent an airbase in the clouds, the Ugears Aero Clock has weights and a pendulum and keeps accurate time for up to 24 hours on a single winding. Take pride in having a functional, gorgeous timepiece you built yourself hanging in your den or living room.