Virginia Tech engineers have harnessed the power of the 2000-year-old Japanese art form, kirigami — the art of cutting paper— to significantly enhance the adhesive bond of ordinary tape, according to a press release published on June 22.

By incorporating cleverly designed cuts into the tape, the researchers made it stick strongly while remaining easily removable in a specific direction. Their approach could have far-reaching implications for various applications such as robotic grasping, health monitoring wearables, and assembly and recycling processes in manufacturing.

How does the art of cutting engineer stronger tape?

Kirigami has gained attention among engineers and materials scientists due to its ability to create mechanically robust, airy, interconnected geometrical structures.