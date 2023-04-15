Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record
Three aerospace engineers beat the previous record of 252 feet, 7 inches (77 meters) by flying a paper airplane, a total of 289 feet, 9 inches (88 meters), breaking the previous mark.
They spent months researching aerodynamics and origami in order to design, build, and test a number of prototypes for their winning airplane, which they nicknamed "Mach 5," according to a CNN report on Friday.
Dillon Ruble, Garrett Jensen, and Nathaniel Erickson were the team's recent grads from Missouri University of Science and Technology, where they studied aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering.
"It really put things on the map, and it's a really proud moment for family and friends," said Dillon Ruble, a systems engineer at Boeing and now paper airplane record holder. "It's a good tie-in to aerospace and thinking along the lines of designing and creating prototypes."
The team believed that their success would encourage upcoming aerospace engineers to pursue their passions.
Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft
The team concentrated on speed and reduced drag in their design, which was inspired by hypersonic aircraft, particularly the NASA X-43A.
To determine the ideal angle for launching the paper airplane, they ran numerous simulations and studied slow-motion videos of their prior attempts.
The best paper to manipulate and fold into the winning airplane was determined to be A4 paper. Before setting the record in Crown Point, Indiana, the engineers labored for almost 500 hours.
The team's back-and-forth testing procedure demonstrated the value of thorough prototyping in the real world.
Ruble and Jensen got their start in paper airplane engineering while still in middle school by taking part in competitions at Boeing. They want their success to encourage upcoming aerospace engineers to pursue their passions.
Even while Ruble admits that only seasoned hobbyists will be able to fly their designs effectively, he nevertheless advises everyone to hone their talents by beginning with publicly accessible formats.
"Full-scale and paper airplanes have vast differences in their complexity, but both operate on the same fundamental principles," Ruble told CNN via email.
"Some of the same design methodologies can be applied to both. One of these methods was our trial-and-error design process."
"For instance, we would theorize about a fold we could change on our plane, fold it, throw it, and compare the distance to previous iterations to determine if the change was beneficial," he added.
He further added that "Mach 5" is ideally suited for skilled paper airplane fans and calls for a specific launch method.
It is feasible to create a paper airplane that breaks all previous records, but it takes practice and patience, Ruble concluded.