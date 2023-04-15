Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft, engineers break paper plane flight world record

Dillon Ruble, Garrett Jensen, and Nathaniel Erickson were the team's recent grads from Missouri University of Science and Technology, where they studied aerospace engineering and mechanical engineering.

"It really put things on the map, and it's a really proud moment for family and friends," said Dillon Ruble, a systems engineer at Boeing and now paper airplane record holder. "It's a good tie-in to aerospace and thinking along the lines of designing and creating prototypes."

The team believed that their success would encourage upcoming aerospace engineers to pursue their passions.

Inspired by NASA's hypersonic aircraft

The team concentrated on speed and reduced drag in their design, which was inspired by hypersonic aircraft, particularly the NASA X-43A.

To determine the ideal angle for launching the paper airplane, they ran numerous simulations and studied slow-motion videos of their prior attempts.

The best paper to manipulate and fold into the winning airplane was determined to be A4 paper. Before setting the record in Crown Point, Indiana, the engineers labored for almost 500 hours.

The team's back-and-forth testing procedure demonstrated the value of thorough prototyping in the real world.

Ruble and Jensen got their start in paper airplane engineering while still in middle school by taking part in competitions at Boeing. They want their success to encourage upcoming aerospace engineers to pursue their passions.