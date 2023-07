Scientists at Rice University’s George R. Brown School of Engineering have significantly improved prelithiation, a process that helps mitigate lithium loss and improves battery life cycles by coating silicon anodes with stabilized lithium metal particles (SLMPs).

This is according to a press release by the institution published last month.

The research was led by chemical and biomolecular engineer Sibani Lisa Biswal and found that the new process improved battery life by 22 percent to 44 percent and that replacing graphite with silicon in lithium-ion batteries also significantly improved battery energy density.

“Silicon is one of those materials that has the capability to really improve the energy density for the anode side of lithium-ion batteries,” Biswal said. “That’s why there’s currently this push in battery science to replace graphite anodes with silicon ones.”