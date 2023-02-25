Engineers solve short-circuit puzzle, paving way for fast charging EVs

A new study seems to finally resolve the question of what causes dendrite formation in batteries.

Even better, it demonstrates how to stop dendrites from piercing the electrolyte.

The team's new solution could finally make it practical to produce batteries using solid electrolytes and metallic lithium electrodes.

Lithium dendrites, whose name is from the Greek for 'treelike,' are crystal growths that can accumulate on the surface of lithium. They can form on the negative electrode during the charging process, particularly under conditions such as overcharging or lower-temperature charging. The dendrites are formed when lithium ions accumulate on the anode surface and cannot be absorbed.