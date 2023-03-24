England legalizes commercial development of gene-edited food

Prof Gideon Henderson, chief scientific advisor for the Department for Environment, Food, and Rural Affairs (Defra), stated that the new law would improve food production while also bringing job opportunities and investment to England.

Still, a long way to go

The act permits gene changes that could have occurred naturally or as a result of existing crossbreeding programs. Gene editing is especially useful because specific genes can be added to boost plant growth or reduce reliance on fertilizers.

Gene-editing crops, on the other hand, are critical in the fight against climate change. For example, scientists can modify certain genes to make crops drought resistant. Additionally, to improve the size and flavor, scientists can identify specific genes and then insert them in the appropriate locations to develop the new variety much faster. While genetically modified (GM) crops will be prohibited because it involves the introduction of genes from other species.

However, there is still a long way to go before these foods are available in stores. The technology is still in its early stages, and new varieties may not be available for several years. They are, however, on their way. Scientists also insist that these foods will be safe to eat and will be thoroughly tested before entering the market.