9 worst natural world protection measures that completely backfired

What are some of the worst examples of failed environmental protection policies?

Just like the famous saying goes, "the road to hell is paved with good intentions," so are some of the worst examples of policies made in good faith that only made things worse for the natural world.

Sadly, there are many other examples, and they all go to show that, very often, there are no solutions to a problem, only compromises.

1. The cane toad introduction into Australia was a complete ball up

Adult male can toad. Benjamint444/Wikimedia Commons

During the 1930s in Queensland, Australia, sugar cane fields were being destroyed by insect predators on a devastating scale. Farmers heard about a toad that had a penchant for eating the culprit insects and decided to use them to provide a way to limit the pests in the years before the use of agricultural chemicals became widespread.

The toad in question, the now infamous "cane toad," can grow up to 4.5 lb (2 kg) in weight and can consume large numbers of insects in short order. Completely natural and theoretically sustainable, the use of toads seemed like the perfect solution to the farmer's growing problem.

To this end, 102 toads made the journey from Puerto Rico to Australia in two special suitcases in 1935. After some initial success, the toads, which had no specific predators or diseases to control them in Australia, soon began to explode in numbers and roamed far and wide from the original sugar cane fields into which they were released.

Today there are more than 1.5 billion of them living throughout more than 386,000 square miles of the continent. This was a complete disaster for predatory native species, as the toads have glands behind their eyes that emit lethal toxins. The poison they produce is so potent that, if eaten, it can bring down humans and even some crocodiles in very short order. Adult cane toads also compete with native animals for food and shelter.

Young cane toad. Bidgee/Wikimedia Commons

The toad also consumes large amounts of native plants, as well as other insect-eating native creatures. The toads are also very hardy and can live, for a time, in even the driest regions of Australia if pushed to do so.

They have fat reserves for energy, a body that expands and retains water to prevent dehydration on lengthy treks, and long legs that have evolved to make them faster and better at spreading. For this reason, the toad is now ranked among the top 100 invasive species in the world and can spread at a rate of roughly 30 miles per year due to its high rate of reproduction and chemical defense system.

In an attempt to counter the own goal that was the introduction of the toads, a practice known as "toad bashing" takes place among the population, but it must be done humanely. Other measures have also been introduced, including a project to try and train predators to avoid eating deadly larger cane toads by feeding them smaller and less lethal cane toads, which makes them ill but does not kill them.

Cane toad in the Phillippines. Obsidian Soul/Wikimedia Commons

But the battle is ongoing. According to research from the website CaneToadsinOz, even if 98 out of 100 toads are killed, the remaining two can produce 30,000 new spawns in a week, even if many tadpoles die.

The unstoppable amphibian has since also appeared in the Caribbean, the Philippines, Fiji, New Guinea, and the USA, in addition to Australia!

2. The Chinese Communist Party almost destroyed Chinese agriculture thanks to its "Four Pests" policy

The Eurasian treee sparrow. Andreas Trepte/Wikimedia Commons

This next entry is the perfect example of how top-down policy without proper planning can be incredibly disastrous.

The People's Republic of China's founding father, communist revolutionary Mao Zedong, believed it was a great idea to launch a cleanliness campaign in 1958 to eradicate the pests that were "transmitting plague and sickness." Called "The Four Pests," mosquitoes (that spread malaria), rodents (responsible for plagues), flies (blamed for the general spread of disease), and Eurasian tree sparrows (as they eat grain, fruit, and seeds) were the pests put on the hit list.

People attempted to eradicate the sparrows after the government stated that "birds are public animals of capitalism." Because residents made a lot of noise and wouldn't allow the birds to rest on trees, the birds would drop from the sky and pass away from exhaustion.