The quantum internet just got one step closer to reality thanks to a new breakthrough that allows the encoded quantum information to be transmitted over distance.

The quantum internet offers the promise of perfect information security on a quantum mechanical level in the transmission of information using qubits, which will decompose into random information if anyone were to try and intercept it.

"All quantum technologies are based on so-called qubits, the elementary carriers of quantum information," Prof. Dr. Andreas Reiserer, of the Max Planck Institute of Quantum Optics and the Technical University of Munich, said in a statement. Connecting quantum systems together, then, requires the transmission of these qubits between quantum systems.