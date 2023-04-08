Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt warns pausing ChatGPT-like AI will benefit China

"I'm not in favor of a six-month pause, because it will simply benefit China," said Schmidt, Google's first CEO.

"What I am in favor of is getting everybody together ASAP to discuss what are the appropriate guardrails."

However, Schmidt asserts that humanity might not yet be able to understand the dangers posed by AI, which could be a problem in and of itself.

"I think the concerns could be understated. I think…things could be worse than people are saying," he said, alluding to tech companies developing AI.

"You have a scenario here where you have these large language models that, as they get bigger, have emergent behavior we don't understand."

'Market demands' AI

Schmidt's comments coincide with the global AI revolution that has been sparked by tools like ChatGPT and the AI image-generator Midjourney.

Corporations like Google, Meta, and Microsoft, as well as Chinese companies like Baidu, have been frantically trying to predict what will come next in the field of artificial intelligence.

When Ernie Bot, a chatbot like ChatGPT, was introduced in March, it disappointed Chinese investors, causing Baidu to lose $3 billion in market value. Yet, that hasn't stopped the business from later enhancing its chatbot capabilities, noted a report by Fortune.