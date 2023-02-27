ESA prepares Euclid spacecraft to probe dark energy and dark matter

ESA plans to shed new light on dark energy and dark matter

ESA's Euclid mission will chart a 3D map of the universe, including a third of the night sky and roughly two billion galaxies. The map will stretch to about 10 billion light-years from Earth, offering new insight into the evolution of the 13.8-billion-year-old universe — and, hopefully, the role played by dark energy and dark matter.

The 1.4-billion-euro ($1.5 billion) Euclid mission is expected to last until 2029, though the task could be extended beyond that point. The observatory, named after the ancient Greek founder of the field of geometry, will aim to determine the mass of dark matter by first determining the mass of visible matter and subtracting that from its observations.

In a press statement, Euclid project manager Giuseppe Racca described that we know virtually nothing about dark energy and matter as a "cosmic embarrassment". With help from NASA and SpaceX, ESA will aim to rectify that wrong. "By subtracting the visible matter, we can calculate the presence of the dark matter, which is in between," Racca explained.

When will ESA's Euclid space observatory launch?

The Euclid space observatory is a two-ton spacecraft measuring 15 feet (4.7 meters) tall and 11 feet (3.5 meters) wide. Last week, it was unveiled to the media in a clean room in the southeastern French city of Cannes. To carry out its observations, Euclid will utilize a 4-foot (1.2-meter) diameter telescope and its Near Infrared Spectrometer and Photometer (NISP), which can split infrared wavelengths that are not visible to the human eye.