The European Space Agency announces the world’s first disabled astronaut

The world's first "parastronaut"

McFall is now one of six new career astronauts and 11 reserve astronauts in training, as ESA announced new astronauts for the first time since 2009.

The 31-year-old parastronaut was in a motorcycle accident at the age of 19, leading to his right leg being amputated. He went on to win the 100-meters Bronze Medal at the Beijing Paralympic Games in 2008. McFall, who is now a doctor, will help ESA develop hardware to allow disabled people to work professionally in space, the space agency said in a statement.

Joining the ESA class of 2022 astronauts is John McFall, from the United Kingdom, as an astronaut with a physical disability.



"It's been quite a whirlwind experience, given that as an amputee, I'd never thought that being an astronaut was a possibility, so excitement was a huge emotion," McFall explained in an interview posted on ESA's website.

ESA posted openings last year, and they put a call out for people capable of passing their regular astronaut tests as well as one for people who are only prevented from becoming astronauts today because of the limitations of existing hardware as related to their disability.

John McFall's message to future generations

Overall, ESA received 257 applications for the role of "parastronaut", or astronaut with a disability. On its website, ESA explained that "in November 2022, John was selected to take part in the Parastronaut Feasibility Project to improve our understanding of, and overcome, the barriers space flight presents for astronauts with a physical disability."