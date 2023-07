The European Space Agency (ESA) is preparing for the "first-of-its-kind assisted reentry" of Aeolus, a weather monitoring satellite.

This wind satellite is currently on its way down to Earth, tugging down by around one kilometer each day from its operating orbit height of 320 km.

According to the official statement, the satellite will most likely reenter the atmosphere towards the end of July or early August.

How the reentry is being planned?

Key stages in Aeolus’ reentry. ESA

The ESA decided to undertake this assisted return since Aeolus' fuel was nearly depleted.

The remaining fuel will direct the satellite on its return to Earth by ESA's Space Operations Centre in Germany.