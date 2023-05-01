The European Space Agency's JUICE spacecraft is experiencing antenna problems

The European Space Agency's JUpiter ICy moons Explorer, or JUICE, has hit a snag.

The JUICE spacecraft, which launched on April 14, is at the very beginning of an eight-year journey to Jupiter and its icy moons. One of its science instruments is not behaving as intended.

The spacecraft's Jovian probe is currently struggling to deploy its Radar for Icy Moons Exploration (RIME) antenna. In a recent statement, the space agency explained that RIME is "partially extended but still stowed away."

ESA's JUICE mission encounters early problems

The JUICE mission is expected to last a total of 12 years. Once it arrives at Jupiter in 2031, it will spend roughly four years studying its icy moons, Europa, Ganymede, and Callisto, which make up three of the four Galilean moons. If all goes to plan, the spacecraft will then alter its trajectory to enter into the orbit of Jupiter's largest moon, Ganymede. This will make it the first space mission to orbit a moon that is not the Earth's.

JUICE has captured some images of Earth from space, showing that its monitoring cameras are working as intended. It has also successfully deployed its solar array and its magnetometer boom, which allowed it to take test measurements of its surrounding magnetic field.

#ESAJuice deployment status update: our 16 m-long ice-penetrating RIME antenna is not yet fully deployed as planned. Work is ongoing to resolve an issue currently preventing it from being released from its mounting bracket.



Unfortunately, issues arose when ESA set out to deploy the spacecraft's 52-foot-long (16 meters) radar antenna. The antenna is partially deployed and has extended to roughly a third of its full length. ESA believes the problem may have been caused by a tiny pin that has not made way.