ESA launches Jupiter JUICE mission, the first probe to orbit another planet's moon

ESA's JUICE lifts off within a one-second launch window

Impressively, ESA only had a one-second launch window for JUICE. This is because the mission relies on a specific alignment of Earth, and of the entire Solar System, that will allow it to perform gravity-assist maneuvers around the Earth and Venus to help it on its way to Jupiter.

The 2.67-ton (2.42 metric tonnes) JUICE spacecraft set out on its journey with 4 tons (3.65 metric tonnes) of fuel in its tanks. Though this is a lot of fuel for a comparatively small spacecraft, the JUICE mission requires a large amount of propellant for its gravity-assist maneuvers.

The launch went ahead a day after initially intended. The mission was postponed yesterday, April 13, due to a risk of lightning. Every day the mission was postponed, it would have been moved back by a minute due to Earth's alignment.

In its mission overview, ESA states that the JUICE spacecraft will "make detailed observations of the giant gas planet and its three large ocean-bearing moons – Ganymede, Callisto, and Europa – with a suite of remote sensing, geophysical and in situ instruments."

Update 09:17 GMT-3 (14:17 CET): Ariane 5 rocket solid boosters separated and fairing jettisoned

Roughly three minutes after launch, ESA and Arianespace announced that launch conditions were nominal and Ariane 5 had jettisoned its fairing, meaning it will soon deliver the JUICE spacecraft into orbit and on its way.

Update 09:42 GMT-3 (14:42 CET): JUICE separates from Ariane 5 upper stage

ESA has announced that JUICE is separated from the Ariane 5 rocket, meaning it has just started its eight-year trip to Jupiter's moon Ganymede.