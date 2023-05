With the advancement of technology, humanity is ushering in a new era of space exploration. The goal of the 21st century is to reach and land on distant deep-space locations in our solar system.

Nuclear power rockets are a game-changing technology that can easily fly missions into deep space to the Moon and beyond.

Recently, the European Space Agency (ESA) announced that it will fund several scientific studies to test the use of nuclear propulsion for future exploratory missions. The funding initiative is part of the European Space Agency's Future Launchers Preparatory Program (FLIPP).

Under this initiative, scientists and engineers will be given approximately 11 months to develop potential scientific studies involving nuclear rockets. According to the report, the study must also outline the benefits of using nuclear propulsion over traditional propulsion systems for future deep space missions.